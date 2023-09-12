Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is BOS Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

