Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,656,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,824 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 15.2% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 4.28% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,682,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VEA opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

