Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Betterment LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 9.5% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 4.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,931,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $13,534,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 216,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

