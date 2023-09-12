Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

