Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 2.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $345,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.