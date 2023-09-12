Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Cut by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 4.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 264,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

