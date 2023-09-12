Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 1.67% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,687,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

