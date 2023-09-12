Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 705,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,453,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

