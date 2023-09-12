Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Acquired by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Viad makes up about 7.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Viad worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viad by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 891,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 137,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Viad by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Viad stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $563.52 million, a P/E ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

