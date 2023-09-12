VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.27% of VICI Properties worth $88,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

VICI stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.