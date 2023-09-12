Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 26,720 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vital Farms Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.59. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
