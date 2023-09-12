W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

BloombergSen Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446,773 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 4.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 0.41% of W. R. Berkley worth $67,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $11,665,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 342,222 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 28.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.