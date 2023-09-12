Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

