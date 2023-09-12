Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as low as $7.35. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 43,942 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth $80,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

