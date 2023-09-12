Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,205 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 0.6% of Brookfield Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.39% of Xcel Energy worth $145,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

