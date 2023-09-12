Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xylem were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

XYL opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

