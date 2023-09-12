Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 0.6% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

ZS opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

