13,946 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,846,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,376,578.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,846,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,376,578.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

CRM stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.57. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

