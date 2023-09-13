14,100 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 200,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.