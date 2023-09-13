1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 396,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

1847 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 614.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 1847 news, major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,096.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,179,242 shares of company stock worth $252,227. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

