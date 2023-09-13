24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Shares Up 32.7%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Free Report) shot up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based AIaccounting/enterprise resource planning platform to automate business administration and allow for data driven decision making for small, medium, and large companies in Norway, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

