28,417 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

