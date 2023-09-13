500 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $315.17 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

