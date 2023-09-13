79,802 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.