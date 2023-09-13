8,369 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $271,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,262.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
