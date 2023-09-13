8,369 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $271,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,262.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

