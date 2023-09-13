9,529 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.8% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $226.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

