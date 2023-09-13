AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

