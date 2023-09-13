Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acelyrin traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2947067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acelyrin from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

