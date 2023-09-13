Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Down 3.7%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.