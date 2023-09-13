Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,872 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.10. The firm has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

