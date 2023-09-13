Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

