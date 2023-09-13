Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

