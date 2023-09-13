AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Trading Up 0.5%

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.80 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.73). Approximately 280,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 658,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,128.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 319.67.

In related news, insider Leslie Michael Platts bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £241,660 ($302,415.22). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 86,148 shares of company stock valued at $24,210,680. Corporate insiders own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

