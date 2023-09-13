Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM):

9/7/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Akamai Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/10/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $108.00.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $94.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Akamai Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Akamai Technologies Inc alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,688.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,016.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,731 shares in the company, valued at $8,467,688.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,449 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.