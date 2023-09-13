Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 7.5%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 321,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 137,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Alkaline Water Stock Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alkaline Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 1,186.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,699,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,567,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 464,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alkaline Water by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alkaline Water by 28.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand. The company sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.