ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

