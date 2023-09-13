Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,936,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

