Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,029 shares of company stock worth $12,883,371. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

