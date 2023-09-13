Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Shares Down 1.8%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Altex Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
