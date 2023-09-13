AM Squared Ltd Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %
CHTR stock opened at $436.61 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.61 and a 200-day moving average of $367.43.
Insider Activity at Charter Communications
In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.