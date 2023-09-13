AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

