AM Squared Ltd Sells 5,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AM Squared Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.77.

TSLA stock opened at $267.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $848.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

