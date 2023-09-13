AM Squared Ltd Sells 6,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AM Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
