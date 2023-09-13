Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

