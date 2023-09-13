Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.