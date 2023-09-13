American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Up 3.4%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $9.83. 228,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,884,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
