American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

AMT opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $262.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.24.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

