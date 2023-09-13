Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PVH (PVH)

PVH (NYSE: PVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $92.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2023 – PVH had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2023 – PVH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2023 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2023 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

Get PVH Corp alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PVH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PVH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.