Analyzing Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 49.57% -2.52% -1.37% Runway Growth Finance 44.39% 12.35% 6.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $702.33 million 1.34 $420.25 million $7.33 3.49 Runway Growth Finance $74.61 million 7.19 $32.25 million $1.60 8.28

This table compares Avantax and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avantax and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Avantax presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avantax is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats Runway Growth Finance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

