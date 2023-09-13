Analyzing Comstock (NYSE:LODE) & Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS)

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -35.81% -3.89% Comstock -26,964.23% -42.24% -23.28%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Comstock $136,675.00 319.68 -$45.95 million ($0.44) -0.90

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Comstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

